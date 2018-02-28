 

Both sun and cloud for most of the country, some showers for northern parts of Auckland

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Patrick Tuipulotu and Jerome Kaino of the Blues look on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Brumbies at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 8 July 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Blues lose SBW, gain Jerome Kaino and Patrick Tuipulotu for Super Rugby clash with Chiefs

The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain.

LIVE: Black Caps to bat first against England in Mount Maunganui, Kane Williamson out injured


Burling said he was happy to be home but he was annoyed he and Team Brunel finished last in the sixth leg.

Disappointed Peter Burling rues tactical decision that cost his team heavily in Auckland leg of Volvo Ocean Race

Among those waiting were many family and friends eager to congratulate the sailors.

Team NZ beaten by Mercedes at Laureus World Sport Awards for team of the year

Police say they are investigating "a disgusting act of violence toward a young woman" at Creekfest on Saturday.

Porirua's Creekfest organiser 'disappointed' witnesses filmed vicious female brawl rather than stopping it

"I'm disappointed that we have people in our society who have that sort of mentality," Liz Kelly said.

Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel.

Watch: Extremely rare snowfall covers London streets as 'Beast from the East' storm arrives in UK

Between 1981 and 2010 there were just 2.5 days where it snowed on the city's streets.


Dove Love lives at Gloriavale and was baptised at the age of six and committed herself to doing God's will.

New TVNZ Gloriavale series returning for Kiwi audiences in May

Gloriavale: The Return features the secluded West Coast community and will revisit Dove Love and Paul and Pearl, who played large parts in TVNZ's previous series.

ACT leader criticised as 'super gross' by Greens MP over t-shirt with silhouette of woman and phrase 'Got Meat?'

David Seymour wore the shirt at an Auckland University barbeque.

