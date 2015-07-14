 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


A bit of rain in the north today but a quiet week ahead

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

2
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

01:01
3
The Blues utility back said he isn’t reading too much into reports that Sonny Bill Williams will be returning to the Roosters.

'I wonder if he'll turn up to training today' - cheeky Blues fullback Michael Collins makes fun of rumours SBW quitting New Zealand rugby


00:15
4
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner says advice from Ross Taylor was key to heroic Blacks Caps outing against England

00:15
5
This was by far the strangest birdie Tiger hit in his final round at Honda Classic.

Watch: Look out! Tiger Woods' tee shot hits unsuspecting goose waddling down fairway

The message comes as the impact statement is set to be released on Wednesday.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with the media following weekly Cabinet meeting

The PM will discuss the issues of the day with reporters at parliament.


01:57
Filipa Payne says the Corrections Minister has gone quiet since entering government.

Kelvin Davis labelled 'gutless' over sudden silence on Kiwis detained in Australia

Activists say the Corrections Minister has gone quiet on the issue since entering government.

00:30
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura

Road workers continue to struggle with clearing the roads from debris.

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.

Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning one-time Rooster Jimmy Smith's claims are totally incorrect.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 