Besides patchy bits of cloud and the odd shower, it’s a decent day across the country

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker pose for photographs after the Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker Press Conference at The Dorchester Hotel on June 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Joseph Parker win over Dillian Whyte would make Kiwi heavyweight 'rightful challenger for shot at Joshua or Wilder'

2
Taqele Naiyaravoro of the Waratahs passes the ball to Michael Hooper during the round 14 Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium

Waratahs aim to shut down Highlanders' 'organised chaos' in Super Rugby quarter-final

00:36
3
Parker's promoter believes with a different ref the result of the Kiwi's Joshua fight could've been different.

Experienced ref for Parker-Whyte fight 'not to much to ask for' - David Higgins

4

Warriors show sportsmanship with post-game tribute to retiring Bronco Sam Thaiday

01:50
5
He debuted for the Warriors in 2005 and will hang up his boots at the end of the 2018 season.

Warriors veteran Simon Mannering to retire at the end of NRL season after 14 years with the New Zealand club

Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home.

Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers

Michelle Peterson's son Teancum Peterson-Crofts, 19, stands accused murdering his mother and two siblings.

00:21
Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.

Students at work (file picture).

Institutions risk losing course funding over poor Māori, Pasifika results

Funding for 2019 will be withheld from poorly performing courses until institutions show how they plan to improve their figures.