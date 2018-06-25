 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Another wintry blast about to hit the country tomorrow

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
Yarrow Stadium General View during the Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Taranaki and Auckland at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth on Thursday the 13th of October 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Taranaki Bulls given the green light to use Yarrow Stadium in reduced capacity for 2018 NPC

00:18
2
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

3
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

FIFA fine Denmark for fans sexist banner and unruly behaviour during World Cup win over Socceroos


4
Ben Hunt passes during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Queensland legend Johnathan Thurston slams Maroons 'dumb' play against gutsy NSW

5
Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Could France have used up all their luck in Cardiff in 2007? Five things we learned from All Blacks' third Test against France


Irene Kereama Royal.

Breast cancer services 'still racist towards Māori women'

Irene Kereama Royal says a clinical nurse told her: "Oh, I did not think that Māori women want reconstruction".

00:43
Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

'People are buzzing out' – Man who filmed slip cascading down hill in Bay of Plenty speaks about new found internet fame

Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

Strike (file picture).

More than 4000 IRD and MBIE public servants to take strike action next month

Those taking strike action are Public Service Association members who will hold two stoppages on 9 July and 23 July.

Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Could France have used up all their luck in Cardiff in 2007? Five things we learned from All Blacks' third Test against France

Campbell Burnes breaks down all the action from the third Test.


03:33
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action this morning and over the weekend at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action from the World Cup.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 