Another spell of significant snow for down south and North Island expecting more cold weather too

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Owen Franks, Joe Moody and Tim Perry are all sidelined, but the Crusaders boss is confident in their replacements.

'This is really testing us' - Scott Robertson on propping woes ahead of monster Hurricanes clash


Grace Booker, 18, has gone through plenty of trials on and off the field to earn the black jersey.

Watch: Black Fern tells brave story of overcoming prejudice after playing junior rugby with boys - 'We don't want girls'

Bridge said he was blown away when he was approached by the Crusaders for the long-term deal.

Watch: Crusaders young gun George Bridge in disbelief over new four-year contract - 'It was no-brainer'

Lowe set up the crucial five points for his side with Leinster going on to book themselves a Pro14 final spot against Scarlets.

Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

Glenn Moore says the game is only going to get bigger after the historic announcement today of the first contracted female players.

Video: Black Ferns coach hails women's rugby heroes, says they lost money 'from their own pocket' to represent their country


Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

All the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger after travelling from Austin, Texas.

Video captures onlookers scrambling to free passengers moments after US jet crashes, breaks in half in Honduras

A 10-year study just released shows P is getting cheaper and easier to acquire.

Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for organising female associates to smuggle meth-filled condoms from Hawaii into NZ

