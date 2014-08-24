 

Another cold frosty night ahead, however it will be a dry one with only a few spots of rain

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

