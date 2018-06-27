 

Another chilly night ahead with a sunny day expected across the country tomorrow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
The AFL tribunal ruled Jeremy Cameron "intentionally" struck Harris Andrews.

Watch: Brutal mid-air headshot leaves AFL star unconscious, leads to five game suspension

The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

The All Blacks captain was sidelined for seven months while slowly recovering from back surgery.

Watch: He's back! All Blacks captain Kieran Read makes successful return to rugby in bruising affair for Counties

'I worked all my life to get my dream job and I failed' - Sir John Kirwan opens up about Blues struggles

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at Barclays Center on January 16, 2016 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

'You're not a true champion, you're weak minded coward' - WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder blasts Anthony Joshua

A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

Road Policing Manager Inspector David White says a baby is among the dead in the crash north of Waverley.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.


 
