1 NEWS NOW evening weather: Saturday 14 January

Renee Wright 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

The latest weather update with Renee Wright.
Renee Wright

Weather News

03:32
1
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

00:29
2
The New Zealand batsmen steered their side towards safety against Bangladesh in Wellington.

As it happened: Tom Latham century defies Bangladesh in Wellington

00:29
3
The Black Caps opener scored his sixth Test hundred on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Video: Tom Latham blunts Bangladesh with unbeaten century in Wellington

00:26
4
Trael Joass left his opponents clutching at air after deceiving them with a massive dummy before racing away to score under the posts.

Watch: Tasman skipper bamboozles Taranaki defenders with sneaky dummy and step

00:24
5
Jose Mourinho was taken aback when someone's phone went off during his press conference, but still took the call.

Watch: Hilarious moment Manchester United manager answers a reporter's phone

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn't keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
