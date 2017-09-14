 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Weather Forecast Video


1 News evening weather report: Thursday 14 September

share

Rebecca Wright 

US Correspondent

The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Rebecca Wright

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:28
3
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:20
4
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

00:37
5
The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.

Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

As it happened: First Young Voters Debate tackles youth suicide, climate change and unachievable home ownership

Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.

00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.


01:48
New Zealand First has slid to six per cent in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Video: New poll shows Winston Peters no longer king or queen-maker as party support slumps to six per cent

In today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First had just six per cent approval.

01:41
The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Bruton poll shows Labour and the Greens could govern together.

Jacinda Ardern 'not willing to accept poll numbers' despite four point lead over National

1 NEWS' latest Colmar Brunton poll shows Labour jumping one point from last week's poll to 44 per cent.


01:36

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour keeps four point lead, could govern with Greens

National also climbed one point from last week's poll to 40 per cent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 