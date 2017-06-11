 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


1 News evening weather report: Sunday 11 June

share

Renee Wright 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Renee Wright

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:17
1
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Watch: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

00:30
2
The Auckland crowd roared for their own at this afternoon's UFC Fight Night after Ross Pearson hit the canvas from The Hangman's knee.

Watch: KNOCKOUT! Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker's deadly knee sends opponent's mouthguard flying and puts him to sleep

00:30
3
Dixon was looking to extend on his series lead in Texas but a late crash caused once again by another driver ruined his chances.

Watch: Not again! Scott Dixon caught up in another IndyCar crash just two weeks after scare at Indianopolis

01:18
4
While most concerns are sitting in the 'pretty good' category, the All Blacks coach did confirm a handful would be unavailable for a few weeks.

Watch: 'Everyone's pretty good, including myself!' Giggly Steve Hansen makes light of All Blacks' injury list

00:30
5
He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.

Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ