 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


1 News evening weather report: Sunday 01 January

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

02:10
2
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:35
3
Ardie and Julian joked about their tennis abilities saying coming up against the Williams sisters was even more nerve-racking than a test match.

Watch: 'He thinks he's a tennis player' – The giggling Savea brothers trade banter after facing Williams sisters

00:28
4
Venus Williams said it was a winning start for her here in New Zealand and noted the brothers' athleticism.

'It was the most enjoyable point of 2017!' - Venus elated to match up against the Savea brothers


00:29
5
The Kiwi big man was in fine form as the Thunder zapped the Clippers 114 - 88.

Watch: Steven Adams stars as Thunder zap the L.A. Clippers


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three are critical, including two children, following the crash today.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.

00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ