 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


1 News evening weather report: Saturday 20 May

share

Sam Wallace 

Breakfast Weather Presenter

The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

Sam Wallace

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:30
1
The tribute game for Daniel Baldwin was called off in the 2nd half after players collided.

Watch: Memorial game for late Wellington rugby teen called off after pair of players knocked out in brutal on-field collision

00:23
2
Avery Bradley now knows exactly how it feels to have an easy layup swatted away with destructive power by Cavaliers superstar.

Video: Brutal LeBron makes signature chasedown block on unsuspecting Celtics guard

3
Stacey Michelsen in action. Vantage Black Sticks Women vs India. International Hockey. Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Coranga / www.photosport.nz

Third quarter blitz sees Black Sticks women home in series finale against India

4
TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes leads the team off the field after a warm up session. Super Rugby match, Blues v Hurricanes at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 15 April 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Hurricanes aim to shake off last week's disappointing loss with big result against Cheetahs in Wellington

00:30
5
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ