‘Winter is coming’ - another cold southerly is heading up the country

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
Britain's Daily Mail reports royal servants across the UK have been ordered to London.
The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.
Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.
Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More