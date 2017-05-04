 

‘Winter is coming’ - another cold southerly is heading up the country

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

00:30
1
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:28
2
The boundary was too small for the Black Caps' all-rounder against Pune today.

Watch: Colin de Grandhomme smashes brutal back-to-back sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

00:45
3
The Lions coach insists his side won't make the same mistakes of the 2005 side.

'I don't think there would be a greater achievement' - proud Kiwi Gatland dreaming of victory over All Blacks

00:16
4
Ardie Savea and Kieran Read with the Steinlager Trophy. New Zealand All Blacks v Wales. Rugby Union. 2nd test of the 3 test match Steinlager series. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 18 June 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'I'd be pretty sweet and ready' - Ardie Savea prepared for All Blacks number eight role

5
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 08: North Harbour rugby CEO Doug Rollerson had no comment after captain Ron Cribb left the New Zealand Rugby Union offices, Wellington, Wednesday, following a disciplinary hearing for head stomping in his teams NPC match against Canterbury, Saturday.Cribb received a six week suspension. (Photo by Ross Setford/Getty Images)

Former All Black Doug Rollerson dies after long battle with cancer

00:30
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

'You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead', Buckingham Palace says amid reports of 'emergency meeting'

Britain's Daily Mail reports royal servants across the UK have been ordered to London.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.


 
