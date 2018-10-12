‘Bit of a yucky start’, but weekend’s weather will improve

A cold southerly flow is hitting Canterbury and Marlborough with heavy snow warnings in place, with powerful winds set to hit Wellington, Wairarapa and Auckland today.
MetService says a trough of low pressure in moving east across central and northern New Zealand, spreading a strong cold southerly flow across the country.
Snow is expected to low levels over many parts of central and southern New Zealand, and severe gale southerlies for parts of central New Zealand.
In Marlborough, the snow is expected to accumulate above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 300 metres. The snow is likely to ease gradually through the day.
Strong wind gusts are expected to arrive in Taranaki around 5:00pm and last until tomorrow afternoon.
While in the Kaikoura Coast, Marlborough Sounds and Wellington severe southerly gales are forecast until 11:00pm today.
Periods of rain and showers are expected in Auckland today and tomorrow. The winds are expected to turn strong southerly early tomorrow, then ease out in the evening, and gradually dye out on Sunday.