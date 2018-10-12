‘Bit of a yucky start’, but weekend’s weather will improve

Snow has turned the Te Anau area into a winter wonderland as a cold blast sweeps through, making the spring school holidays seem more like the winter break.

The MetService forecast for Fiordland and Southland has come to pass, with heavy rain and snow to 200 metres.

1 NEWS video shows near whiteout conditions, with snow flakes close to the camera and the ground blanketed on a rural property in the Te Anau area.

The Lake Te Anau waterfront is also white, and a picnic table looks uninviting.

But a dog on the waterfront is undeterred from having a run.

The cold snap is not over yet, MetService saying another cold change is expected to sweep out of the Southern Ocean and onto the South Island tomorrow night.

Rain and snow will clear in the deep south during this evening, but return tomorrow night.