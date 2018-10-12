 

'Bit of a yucky start', but weekend's weather will improve

Daniel Corbett
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
1 NEWS
Daniel Corbett
Weather News

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Daniel Corbett
Weather News
04:42

Dry, cold rest of October in store as we wait to see if El Niño arrives or fizzles
00:34
The category two typhoon is on a northerly track up the Japanese archipelago.

Typhoon Trami grounds hundreds of flights, destroys powerlines in Japan with winds over 200km/h
01:05
1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest as Spring takes a chilly turn.

Freezing winds and snow expected to hit parts of New Zealand this week

Parts of South Island to get snow, cold snap moving up country

Heavy snow set to hit parts of South Island, severe winds forecast for central New Zealand

New Zealand
Wellington
Weather News
Christchurch and Canterbury
Auckland

A cold southerly flow is hitting Canterbury and Marlborough with heavy snow warnings in place, with powerful winds set to hit Wellington, Wairarapa and Auckland today.

MetService says a trough of low pressure in moving east across central and northern New Zealand, spreading a strong cold southerly flow across the country.

Snow is expected to low levels over many parts of central and southern New Zealand, and severe gale southerlies for parts of central New Zealand.

In Marlborough, the snow is expected to accumulate above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 300 metres. The snow is likely to ease gradually through the day.

Strong wind gusts are expected to arrive in Taranaki around 5:00pm and last until tomorrow afternoon.

While in the Kaikoura Coast, Marlborough Sounds and Wellington severe southerly gales are forecast until 11:00pm today.

Periods of rain and showers are expected in Auckland today and tomorrow. The winds are expected to turn strong southerly early tomorrow, then ease out in the evening, and gradually dye out on Sunday.

Snow (file picture).
Source: istock.com
New Zealand
Wellington
Weather News
Christchurch and Canterbury
Auckland
Snow in the deep south, rain and gales forecast for central New Zealand

rnz.co.nz
New Zealand
Wellington
Nelson
Weather News
Dunedin and Otago

The wintry blast that brought snow to high country areas of the South Island overnight is set to sweep up the country with gales and heavy rain.

Snow fell in high country areas of Otago and Southland overnight, closing roads.

MetService says snow fell down to 200m in Southland.

State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford is closed from Hollyford Road because of snow and a rising avalance risk, and is likely to remain closed until midday.

MetService forecaster Heath Gullery said the cold weather system wasn't over yet.

Heavy rain warnings and watches are in place for north west Nelson, the ranges of Buller and the Richmond Range.

Mr Gullery said Up to 100mm of rain could fall in north-west Nelson.

Gales of more than 90 km/h are also expected for the Kaikoura coast and in Wellington.

Yesterday, temperatures dropped rapidly as the front moved up the South Island.

rnz.co.nz

This was a delight for locals as a cold snap hit the lower South Island today.
New Zealand
Wellington
Nelson
Weather News
Dunedin and Otago
Watch: Heavy snow turns Te Anau into a winter wonderland ...in October

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Weather News

Snow has turned the Te Anau area into a winter wonderland as a cold blast sweeps through, making the spring school holidays seem more like the winter break.

The MetService forecast for Fiordland and Southland has come to pass, with heavy rain and snow to 200 metres.

1 NEWS video shows near whiteout conditions, with snow flakes close to the camera and the ground blanketed on a rural property in the Te Anau area.

The Lake Te Anau waterfront is also white, and a picnic table looks uninviting.

But a dog on the waterfront is undeterred from having a run.

The cold snap is not over yet, MetService saying another cold change is expected to sweep out of the Southern Ocean and onto the South Island tomorrow night.

Rain and snow will clear in the deep south during this evening, but return tomorrow night.

Canterbury and Otago are not immune with snow down to 500 metres and rain easing in Otago this evening.

This was a delight for locals as a cold snap hit the lower South Island today.
New Zealand
Weather News

Cold snap to bring snow to low levels in South Island, chilly weather set to hit further north

rnz.co.nz
New Zealand
Weather News

A wintry blast expected to hit the country later today could affect travellers on some South Island roads.

MetService is warning the cold front set to move over the lower South Island will bring snow to low levels.

Inland parts of Otago and south Canterbury are under a heavy snow watch with snow levels dropping to 400m, and snow is expected down to 200m for Fiordland and Southland today.

MetService issued snowfall warnings for several roads, including the Crown Range and Milford roads where snow showers are expected from mid-afternoon. On Lindis and Haast Pass light snow is expected later this evening.

The road to Milford Sound has been closed because of avalanche risk.

Heavy rain and low-level snow are forecast as a front moves north-east over Fiordland and Southland this morning.

State Highway 94 from Te Anau is likely be closed all of today at this stage.

The weather front producing the snow only reaches upper South Island at midnight, so the North Island is forecast to be mainly fine and dry today.

Heavy rain is due in the ranges of Buller and Nelson, and the Richmond Range tomorrow.

Later in the week the strong, cold south to southeasterly flow is expected to spread across the North Island, bringing high winds to parts of Wellington and coastal Marlborough, and possible snow above 600m in the central North Island high country and the ranges of Hawke's Bay.

The Desert Road and the Napier to Taupo Road are likely to be affected.

rnz.co.nz

Lake Tekapo is situated in the heart of MacKenzie Country, halfway between Christchurch and Queenstown. The crystal clear turquoise waters of the Lake, contrasted with the snow capped peaks of the majestic Southern Alps will surely captivate you. Lake Tekapo also has one of the world's most spectacular night skies. It is amazing how clear it can be and the number of stars visible to the naked eye during one of those nights is incredible.
Source: istock.com
New Zealand
Weather News