 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast


Goodbye autumn – icy blast plunges New Zealand into winter

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In the deep south residents woke to freezing temperatures and heavy snow, while in the north there were headaches for drivers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1

Owen Franks' lawyer rejects James Parson's claims, says Blues hooker never gave banned prop time to apologise

2

Candice Warner apologises to SBW over masks - 'Imagine how his wife would feel'

00:15
3
Tom Wilson and Braydon Coburn really wanted to settle the score.

Watch: It’s on! Sin-binned NHL stars leave penalty box to continue wild fist-fight during Stanley Cup playoff match

00:15
4
Al Horford's slam helped Boston move to within one win of the NBA finals during the 96-83 win.

Watch: Celtics put penultimate nail in Cavs' coffin with massive alley-oop dunk in dominant NBA playoff win

5
Liam Squire of the Highlanders in action. Super Rugby match, Blues v Highlanders at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 26 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders resting four All Blacks as Liam Squire returns from thumb injury to face Reds

00:57
National MP Judith Collins was the one to bring the infringement to Parliament's attention Mr Twyford said.

Watch: 'I made a mistake' - Transport Minister Phil Twyford offers to resign for making phone call from plane, says National's Judith Collins was the one to out him

The Transport Minister says he apologises unreservedly over the matter.

03:37
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

01:47
The Housing Minister is unhappy Treasury downgraded its forecast over how much extra housing investment Kiwibuild will deliver to the economy.

John Armstrong's opinion: Labour's record so far on affordable housing builds is pathetic

Promises easy in Opposition, but hard to deliver in government, says our columnist.


00:59
Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.

Watch as National deputy Paula Bennett ordered out of Parliament by Speaker, a day after storming out of House

It comes a day Ms Bennett walked out of the Chamber over a disagreement with the Speaker over supplementary questions.

01:28
National’s Gerry Brownlee asked for a response to the party’s claims of Mr Mallard not being neutral.

Watch: Squabble between National's Gerry Brownlee and Speaker Trevor Mallard continues - 'You have leapt, again, to a conclusion'

Gerry Brownlee had expressed concerns about the way Mr Mallard was running question time.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 