Caroline thinks the fair approach would be for simple, tiny homes on wheels like hers to have an affordable consent process.

Keeping things low-cost has always been key to Caroline's existence. The land cost her just $2000 some 20 years ago and her tiny house cost less than $40,000 for the home, furnishings and decoration. She grows her own vegetables and hasn't eaten meat for years. She makes a modest income by scouring charity shops for treasures, cleaning them up, and reselling them on Trade Me.

It's enough for her to pay the rates and to feed herself and her animals. It's nowhere near enough to buy or build a traditional house. So the concept of a tiny house on wheels, a simple no-fuss construction, that could be driven on site, connected up to services like a caravan, and wouldn't require building consent, was a dream come true.

So what's it like? The 6m x 2.4m dwelling includes a sunny lounge/kitchen which also serves as an office. There's a mezzanine bedroom where she likes to read books, and a bathroom with a bath and toilet. The toilet consists of a built-in space for a removeable bucket with a lid. She has a water tank, and gas and electricity that are easily disconnected.

It's home, and she's happy. At least she was happy for two years until the Notice to Fix letter arrived in the post from Manawatu District Council.

It said if she didn't get a Certificate of Acceptance within three months, including the Christmas period, she'd face a fine of $200,000.

Caroline says she felt "picked on", believing that her opposition to a glass recycling centre put her on the wrong side of the council. She says they've refused to indicate what might need changing to give her an idea of costs.

It's a stalemate, with the Council arguing the tiny house came to their attention after receiving "complaints'. Once aware, they say they had to act as all buildings must have consent, even tiny houses on wheels.

But this is the sticking point. Caroline is adamant her tiny house on wheels isn't a building according to the Buliding Act 2008. It's all down to nuances in definitions and a consensus is yet to be reached.