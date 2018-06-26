 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Sport


'You should be very proud' - World Cup host emotionally defended against online abuse for 'over-pronouncing' names

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Australian TV hosting covering the FIFA World Cup who suffered a barrage of online abuse for "over-pronouncing" football players' names has been defended by her co-host today in an emotional on air display.

Australian SBS World Cup commentator Craig Foster has defended his co-host Lucy Zelic after she received online abuse for correctly pronouncing player names.
Source: SBS

SBS broadcaster Lucy Zelic has been the target of countless derogatory comments on social media for attempting to correctly pronounce World Cup players names.

Today on-air, her co-host and former Socceroo Craig Foster came to her defence in a speech that caused both presenters to become emotional.

"Having linguistic skills, being multi-lingual is something you should be very proud of. It adds a lot to our coverage, and it's very important," Foster said, as he became choked up.

Zelic appeared touched by the five minute speech Foster gave applauding her efforts to continue the tradition of the multicultural SBS television station - pioneered by legendary Australian sports broadcaster Les Murray.

"Thank you Fos, thank you. It means a lot to me foremost because of the legacy Les put in place, and also the sentiment behind it which is: you're not pronouncing it for anybody other than the nation you're covering and out of respect to them," Zelic said.

SBS is the broadcast network in Australia for the 2018 Russian World Cup.

Related

UK and Europe

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

2
DENVER, CO - JUNE 23: Martin Taupau of New Zealand passes the ball during a Rugby League Test Match between England and the New Zealand Kiwis at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

'By far the worst airline ever!' - Kiwis forward Martin Taupau hits out at United Airlines after being stranded in Denver

3

Former AFL star jailed for repeatedly assaulting woman

00:18
4
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

00:21
5
Brazil's Julia Guimaraes put an overzealous fan in his place in Russia.

Watch: Reporter scolds football fan after avoiding attempted kiss - 'Never do this to a woman'

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.

Expectant mothers 'really nervous' about nurses' strikes

Patients caught up in the looming nurses' strikes are facing an uncertain future as DHBs rush to get contingency plans in place.

00:52
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:07
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the Auckland mum encouraging acceptance of autism with t-shirt designs

Phrases like 'Keep calm I'm autistic', 'Autism isn't contagious, but a smile is', and 'Autism is my superpower' drive home the message of empowerment and acceptance.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 