'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute

A touching online tribute to Serena Williams' resilience by her husband after her Wimbledon final loss has put sporting success and failure into stark perspective with real life.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Williams lost in straight sets, 6-3 6-3, to German Angelique Kerber yesterday just 10 months after giving birth to her first child.

Husband, and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, took to Instagram following the loss to highlight just what Williams has been through over the past year, undergoing serious surgery following the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia.

In the weeks that followed the birth of Alexis Olympia, Williams developed blood clots on her lungs.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion fell to defeat against Angelique Kerber.
"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," Ohanian wrote.

"We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final.

"Congratulations, @angie.kerber.

The German won her third Grand Slam title with a straight sets victory.
"@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too.

"She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

The 36-year-old Williams had been striving to equal Margaret Court's all-time record for Grand Slam singles tournament wins, with 24. Williams sits at 23. 

