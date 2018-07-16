'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute

A touching online tribute to Serena Williams' resilience by her husband after her Wimbledon final loss has put sporting success and failure into stark perspective with real life.

Williams lost in straight sets, 6-3 6-3, to German Angelique Kerber yesterday just 10 months after giving birth to her first child.

Husband, and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, took to Instagram following the loss to highlight just what Williams has been through over the past year, undergoing serious surgery following the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia.

In the weeks that followed the birth of Alexis Olympia, Williams developed blood clots on her lungs.

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," Ohanian wrote.

"We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final.

"Congratulations, @angie.kerber.

"@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too.

"She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."