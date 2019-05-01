Trump blames 'political correctness' for disqualification of Kentucky Derby winner

President Donald Trump has weighed in on controversy over disqualification of the first horse across the line at the Kentucky Derby.

Maximum Security had appeared to record a 1¾-length victory over Country House in the race, arguably the biggest in the US. But the victory was overturned 22 minutes later with a stunning decision by the stewards to disqualify the 9-2 second favourite because of interference.

The horse's co-owner Gary West criticised the disqualification as "the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing" and said he was pondering his next step, including a possible appeal.

President Trump today got involved, tweeting: "Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby — not even close!"

Runner-up Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was elevated to the winner's circle yesterday to the astonishment of Maximum Security's team, which insisted the horse did not cut off his competitors.

West said his team is exploring options to appeal, starting with the stewards. The owner said stewards told him he can see a replay of the incident on Friday.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission chief steward Barbara Borden said the riders of Long Range Toddy and Country House lodged objections against Maximum Security for interference.

"We had a lengthy review of the race," Borden said. "We interviewed affected riders. We determined that (Maximum Security) drifted out and impacted the progress of War of Will, in turn interfering with the 18 and 21. Those horses were all affected by the interference."

Maximum Security was dropped to 17th of 19 horses, placed behind all the horses it was determined that he bothered.

Luis Saez riding Maximum Security, second from right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs. Source: Associated Press

Borden did not take questions and exited the news briefing to shouts from reporters about a lack of transparency. West said there wasn't much jockey Luis Saez could do to control Maximum Security on a sloppy track.

"When you're leg weary, you're not going to run straight all the time," he said. "Horses don't either."

Said Saez, "I never put anybody in danger."

Trainer Jason Servis agreed with the jockey in the immediate aftermath and added, "He straightened him up right away and I didn't think it affects the outcome of the race."

The stewards disagreed, culminating in the first Derby winner being disqualified because of interference. The last objection in the Derby was filed in 2001 by jockey John Velasquez, who claimed interference by winner Monarchos and jockey Jorge Chavez. Stewards did not sustain the objection.