'Are you a witch or a vampire?' Ron Burgundy interviews Roger Federer, and the results are predictably hilarious

Roger Federer has endured an interview like no other – being grilled courtside by Ron Burgundy.

After the Swiss maestro beat Aljaz Bedene in straight sets at the Australian Open last night, he took part in the traditional courtside interview.

Rather than being quizzed by John McEnroe, however, it was Anchorman star Will Ferrell who did the honours.

His bizarre line of questioning had Federer and the crowd in stitches, including wondering if the 36-year-old's longevity was because he was a "witch or a vampire".