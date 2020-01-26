'Are you stupid?!' – Nick Kyrgios clashes with umpire in Australian Open win

A bloodied, bickering and brave Nick Kyrgios has laid a marker for perhaps the most resilient victory of his career, claiming a stunning third round Australian Open triumph against Karen Khachanov.



The temperamental talent produced some of his best tennis to beat the Russian 16th seed 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (8-6) 6-7 (9-7) 7-6 (10-8) in the longest match of his career - a four hour and 26 minute classic.



It sets up the most anticipated match of the 2020 Open - a clash with bitter rival Rafael Nadal.



But this one will go down for the ages, Kyrgios blowing two match points across the third and fourth set and also battling a bloody hand, mini-meltdown and a superb comeback from his opponent to eventually get the job done.



In a tight fourth set Kyrgios lost his cool when given a time warning on serve - the Canberran bitterly complaining about a bleeding hand he'd sustained falling over the previous point.



