TODAY |

'Are you stupid?!' – Nick Kyrgios clashes with umpire in Australian Open win

Source:  AAP

A bloodied, bickering and brave Nick Kyrgios has laid a marker for perhaps the most resilient victory of his career, claiming a stunning third round Australian Open triumph against Karen Khachanov.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian was given a time violation despite a clear injury to his hand. Source: SKY

The temperamental talent produced some of his best tennis to beat the Russian 16th seed 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (8-6) 6-7 (9-7) 7-6 (10-8) in the longest match of his career - a four hour and 26 minute classic.

It sets up the most anticipated match of the 2020 Open - a clash with bitter rival Rafael Nadal.

But this one will go down for the ages, Kyrgios blowing two match points across the third and fourth set and also battling a bloody hand, mini-meltdown and a superb comeback from his opponent to eventually get the job done.

In a tight fourth set Kyrgios lost his cool when given a time warning on serve - the Canberran bitterly complaining about a bleeding hand he'd sustained falling over the previous point.

Read more:
Nick Kyrgios sets up Nadal encounter after epic Australian Open win

"Are you stupid? Can you not see? Why did I get a time violation, my hand is bleeding," he told umpire Renaud Lichtenstein.

After Khachanov fended off another match point he went on to claim the set in a a third tiebreak, setting up the decider.

While Kyrgios stayed on the edge, there was no tipping point and the clash stayed on serve until the match tiebreak which Kyrgios won 10-8 before collapsing to the ground.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong
2
'Four-eyed ****' – Ben Stokes swears at fan against South Africa
3
Silver Ferns made to work for Nations Cup win over South Africa
4
Nick Kyrgios sets up Nadal encounter after epic Australian Open win
5
Tauranga man who reinvented himself as horse breeder after winning $10m Lotto draw ready to race
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Roger Federer survives five-set thriller to defeat Australia's John Millman

Coco Gauff knocks out defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka

Novak Djokovic a clinical winner in third round at Australian Open
00:13

Serena Williams makes shock exit from Australian Open after Wang Qiang's upset win