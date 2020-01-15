'Are you stupid?' - ASB Classic umpire cops it over wrong challenge as Lopez beats top seed Fognini

Feliciano Lopez knocked top seed Fabio Fognini out of the ASB Classic today, but not before exploding at the umpire over a missed challenge.

With the score at 30-all and on serve in the first set, Fognini hit a deep slice with Lopez hitting his backhand wide.

He then challenged Fognini’s shot but Hawk-Eye showed his backhand that went wide.

After losing his challenge, Lopez confronted the umpire.

“I’m challenging this ball, not this ball,” Lopez began as he pointed to the baseline.

After being told he was too late to challenge the ball on the baseline, Lopez became heated.

“Are you crazy? Are you stupid?”