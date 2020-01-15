TODAY |

'Are you stupid?' - ASB Classic umpire cops it over wrong challenge as Lopez beats top seed Fognini

Source:  1 NEWS

Feliciano Lopez knocked top seed Fabio Fognini out of the ASB Classic today, but not before exploding at the umpire over a missed challenge.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Feliciano Lopez knocked top seed Fabio Fognini out of the ASB Classic today, but not before exploding at the umpire over a missed challenge. Source: SKY

With the score at 30-all and on serve in the first set, Fognini hit a deep slice with Lopez hitting his backhand wide.

He then challenged Fognini’s shot but Hawk-Eye showed his backhand that went wide.

After losing his challenge, Lopez confronted the umpire.

“I’m challenging this ball, not this ball,” Lopez began as he pointed to the baseline.

After being told he was too late to challenge the ball on the baseline, Lopez became heated.

“Are you crazy? Are you stupid?”

Despite the argument and losing the first set, Lopez prevailed 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
2
Five Black Caps named in ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year
3
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
4
Beauden Barrett grabs wicket while rolling his arm over in Auckland club cricket match
5
NZ U19 batsman falls victim of one of cricket’s most sensational stumpings
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Dalila Jakupovic retires after smoke-induced coughing fit in Australian Open qualifying

Eugenie Bouchard survives gruelling battle in first round of Australian Open qualifying

Australian Open organisers scrambling to cope with hazardous smoke as tourney approaches
00:39

World No.1 Ash Barty stops tennis press conference to answer journalist's phone