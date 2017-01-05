'You gotta deal with all sorts of conditions' - fans left disappointed with Serena's shock ASB Classic exit

Fans have lashed out Serena Williams following her shock three set loss in the second round of the ASB Classic yesterday.

The World number two was beaten 6-4,6-7,6-4 by fellow American Madison Brengle.

1 NEWS spoke with several Williams' fans today at the Classic all of whom where disappointed with her early exit from the Auckland tournament.

"I think she should be conditioned to the wind," one fan said responding to Williams' comments that she found the windy conditions frustrating.

"You gotta play to the conditions, I suppose you can't always get a good day," said another fan.

"Being a professional you gotta deal with all sorts of conditions and it's the same for both players," a third fan said.