Wozniacki working on her 'volley game' before playing doubles with Serena Williams in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Caroline Wozniacki joked that she has been working on her volleying a she prepares to form a star-studded doubles combination with Serena Williams at Auckland’s ASB Classic.

The stars will combine to play doubles in the ASB Classic. Source: 1 NEWS

The pair exchanged messages on their Instagram stories about preparing to play doubles at the ASB Classic.

“Well I’m excited, I’ve been working on my volley game, so I hope she has been too, we’ll just go out there and have fun.”

Wozniacki will retire after the Australian Open and admitted it was a different feeling being in her last month on tour.

“It’s exciting to be here, I love coming back to Auckland, I’ve been here so many times now, there’s no better place that I’d like to finish up my career.

“I don’t really know what my feelings are going to be until I stand on court but it’s definitely a different feeling coming in here.”

