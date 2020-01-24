Wozniacki makes emotional retirement bow after Australian Open defeat

Caroline Wozniacki has bid an emotional farewell to tennis following a third- round Australian Open loss to Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur.

Caroline Wozniacki. Source: Associated Press

Champion at Melbourne Park two years ago, Wozniacki choked back tears as she paid special tribute to her lifelong coach and father Piotr on Friday.

"I usually don't cry, so sorry but these are the special memories that I will always cherish," said the former world No.1.

"It's been a great ride. I'm ready for the next chapter. I'm really excited about what's next to come."

Revered as one of the fiercest fighters women's tennis has ever seen, Wozniacki landed her only grand slam crown in Melbourne with an epic victory over Simona Halep.

"It was only fitting that my last match would be a three-setter, a grinder, and a forehand error. I've been working on those things my whole career. I guess this was just meant to be," the Great Dane said after bowing out 7-5 3-6 7-5 on Melbourne Arena.

In backing up her first-round upset win over 12th seed Johanna Konta, Jabeur is through to the last 16 at a major for the first time in her career.

"I'm really happy, especially because this grand slam I usually lose first round," the 25-year-old said.

"I don't have much experience so I was nervous, especially in that last set.

"I'm really happy I played Caro - you're an inspiration to me and so many players.

"I was actually a little bit stressed about that. It's her moment and I don't want to take that away from her."