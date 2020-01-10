TODAY |

Wozniacki knocks two-time defending champion Julia Goerges out of ASB Classic

Source:  AAP

Retiring star Caroline Wozniacki has won through to the last four at the ASB Classic by defeating Julia Goerges at Stanley Street today.

Caroline Wozniacki. Source: Photosport

The Dane, who is leaving the game to start a family after the Australian Open, defeated the two-time defending Auckland champion 6-1 6-4 in 75 minutes.

Wozniacki will play American Jessica Pegula on Saturday for a place in the final.

Pegula, a New York state native, ousted Alize Cornet 6-0, 3-2 when the struggling Frenchwoman retired complaining of an upper right thigh issue.

The 25-year-old will make her Australian Open debut in a week's time after a breakthrough 2019 which included her first WTA title in Washington.

Wozniacki will back up tonight to play in the doubles with Serena Williams.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
2
'I am not touching that' – Serena Williams dodges question about friends Harry and Meghan
3
Two-year-old left with permanent brain damage after tragic baseball accident
4
'The best ball I have bowled' declares Afghani sensation after third career hat-trick
5
Serena Williams bludgeons her way into ASB Classic semi-finals
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Serena Williams donates signed dress for Australian bushfire relief effort auction
00:22

Crowd jeer after Russian ace loses control, slams racquet into umpire’s chair twice

Caroline Wozniacki advances to ASB Classic quarter-final
00:15

Serena Williams hails value of come from behind ASB Classic win