Wozniacki knocks two-time defending champion Julia Goerges out of ASB Classic

Retiring star Caroline Wozniacki has won through to the last four at the ASB Classic by defeating Julia Goerges at Stanley Street today.
The Dane, who is leaving the game to start a family after the Australian Open, defeated the two-time defending Auckland champion 6-1 6-4 in 75 minutes.
Wozniacki will play American Jessica Pegula on Saturday for a place in the final.
Pegula, a New York state native, ousted Alize Cornet 6-0, 3-2 when the struggling Frenchwoman retired complaining of an upper right thigh issue.
The 25-year-old will make her Australian Open debut in a week's time after a breakthrough 2019 which included her first WTA title in Washington.
Wozniacki will back up tonight to play in the doubles with Serena Williams.