'It would be a privilege to play him' – Rising tennis star hoping for Roger Federer showdown

Young tennis star Denis Shapovalov has arrived in New Zealand for this week's ASB Classic, but has his eye set on a match with his idol Roger Federer at the Australian Open in Melbourne later this month.

Shapovalov, 18, is in New Zealand for the first time, preparing for his debut at the Auckland tournament.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Shapovalov talked about the possibility of facing Federer, a player he's idolised since childhood.

"It would be amazing of course if I can get to him," he said.

"Definitely take it one match at a time there."

"Obviously it would be a privilege to play him, but we'll see how it goes."

Shapovalov also spoke about what lured him to the ASB Classic, rather than Sydney for this week's tournament.

"I've heard from so many players that it's such a great event, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to come here."

"They told me every player is treated really well, the venue is really nice."