'I won't rule anything out' - Andy Murray uncertain of Wimbledon after injury return

Andy Murray said he was feeling "decent" after finally making his comeback following 11 months on the sidelines, but has not ruled out missing Wimbledon.

Andy Murray

Source: Associated Press

The three-time grand slam champion played his first competitive match since SW19 last year - 342 days ago - and put in a spirited display in going down to a three-set defeat to Nick Kyrgios at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

Murray, who went under the knife on his hip problem in January, battled hard throughout before eventually going down to a 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 loss.

He will see how it fully recovers before deciding when to play next, but said it is not a given he will be at Wimbledon next month.

"I won't rule anything out just now," he said. "I won't rule out playing Eastbourne and not playing Wimbledon."

Kyrgios admitted it was a strange feeling playing against his good friend.

"It was kind of good to see him back out there, but it was a very awkward match for me because I was thinking the guy hadn't played a match in a year, and I was getting smoked in the first set.

"I was like, 'this is not going to be a good look if I lose this match'."

Kyrgios said Murray was capable of making a run at Wimbledon.

"If he's feeling good, then I don't see any reason why not," Kyrgios said of the two-time Wimbledon winner's prospects.

"There is only a handful of guys who can really play on the grass, anyway. He's got for sure a good chance."

