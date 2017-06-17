 

'I wish I'd enjoyed my career more' - Andy Murray admits he might only have a few years left at the top

BBC

The British tennis star will seek his third Wimbledon title this year.
00:29
1
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

LIVE: Team NZ v Oracle - America's Cup race two


00:46
2
The British and Irish Lions coach could only laugh as he was forced to respond to more accusations from the All Blacks camp.

When a look says it all: Warren Gatland and Peter O'Mahony dumbfounded by reporter's question on divided Lions squad

00:29
3
Watch: Perfect start! Team New Zealand blow out Oracle in crushing America's Cup race one victory

00:27
4
What a way for the local boy to farewell his home crowd in Rotorua and the Maori jersey.

As it happened: Lions make big statement with clinical win as pinpoint kicking game and dominant scrum stifle Maori All Blacks

00:30
5
The Maori All Blacks gave the Lions a warm welcome before kick-off in Rotorua.

Watch: Wahaika-wielding Ash Dixon inspires passionate Te Timatanga haka as Maori ABs lay down Lions challenge

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
