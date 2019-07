Wimbledon's teen sensation Coco Gauff rockets 172 places in world ranks after magic run

Simona Halep's Wimbledon championship lifted her from No. 7 to No. 4 in the WTA rankings, while runner-up Serena Williams moved up one spot to No. 9, her best placing since returning to the tour last season after having a baby.

Halep beat Williams in yesterday's final with surprising ease, 6-2, 6-2.

Coco Gauff's magical run from a wild-card entry in qualifying all the way to the fourth round at the All England Club allowed her to move into the WTA's top 150 for the first time.

The 15-year-old American rose 172 places to No. 141 from No. 313 before the tournament. Gauff was the youngest player to ever qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon, then beat five-time champion Venus Williams on the way to reaching the fourth round. That is when Gauff lost to eventual champion Halep.

Two other big jumps came from Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic and Lauren Davis of the US.

The 33-year-old Strycova became the oldest first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist in the professional era before losing to Williams, allowing her to move up 22 places to No. 32. Strycova also took over at No. 1 in the doubles rankings by winning that title at Wimbledon.

After losing in qualifying, Davis made it into the main draw when someone else withdrew. She then eliminated Angelique Kerber in the second round to become the first "lucky loser" to beat a defending champion at a major in the professional era and went up 13 spots to 75th.

Kerber dropped from No. 5 to 13th.