Wimbledon organisers to have emergency board meeting next week

The All England Lawn Tennis Club will decide whether to go ahead with this northern hemisphere summer's Wimbledon championships during an emergency board meeting next week.



Pressure has been growing on organisers to make a decision, with the SW19 tournament one of the biggest sporting events still remaining on the calendar for June and July.



Bosses have ruled out playing the tournament, which is due to start on June 29, behind closed doors and admitted postponing it would be difficult.



All professional tennis is suspended until the start of the grass-court season on June 7.

