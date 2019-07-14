TODAY |

Wimbledon organisers to have emergency board meeting next week

Source:  AAP

The All England Lawn Tennis Club will decide whether to go ahead with this northern hemisphere summer's Wimbledon championships during an emergency board meeting next week.

Simona Halep celebrates after beating Serena Williams. Source: Associated Press

Pressure has been growing on organisers to make a decision, with the SW19 tournament one of the biggest sporting events still remaining on the calendar for June and July.

Bosses have ruled out playing the tournament, which is due to start on June 29, behind closed doors and admitted postponing it would be difficult.

All professional tennis is suspended until the start of the grass-court season on June 7.

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis said: "We are working hard to bring certainty to our plans for 2020 and have convened an emergency meeting of the AELTC main board for next week, at which a decision will be made."

Tennis
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:53
Joseph Parker nails 'Love Actually' dance routine in coronavirus lockdown
2
Game Zero: Coronavirus' spread in Europe linked to Champions League match
3
Watch: Cheap shot on Kalyn Ponga sparks all-in brawl as NRL plays on
4
'Real pressure is working to save lives' - Kane Williamson pens heartfelt letter to those fighting coronavirus
5
NRL players facing up to 87 per cent pay cut after coronavirus lockdown
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:48

Govt follows up on reports of price gouging at supermarkets

Hundreds of masks to be released to district health boards
01:08

Ardern thanks supermarket, bank workers and cleaners 'on behalf of all NZ'

Coronavirus clusters: Where the linked Covid-19 cases are coming from