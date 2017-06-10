Wimbledon doubles campaign over for Kiwi Michael Venus after gruelling quarter-final

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus and his US doubles team-mate Ryan Harrison have lost their men's doubles quarterfinals match at Wimbledon overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Venus and Harrison went down 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 1-6 to Henru Kontinen from Finland and John Peers from Australia.

Their match lasted for three hours and 17 minutes with Venus and Harrison crumbling under pressure in their final set of the match.