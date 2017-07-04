Wimbledon debutant dumps Stan Wawrinka out in first round

Stan Wawrinka's stay at Wimbledon was a short one.

A three-time major champion, and the French Open runner-up just three weeks ago, Wawrinka was bothered by his left knee and lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Daniil Medvedev at Centre Court in the first round at the All England Club.

Wawrinka was seeded No. 5 and ranked No. 3.

Medvedev, a 21-year-old Russian, is ranked 49th and had never won a Grand Slam match.

Wawrinka iced his knee during changeovers and never was able to summon his best tennis. He has won each of the other three major tournaments but has never been past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.