TODAY |

Wimbledon champion Halep dumped out of US Open by unseeded American

Associated Press
More From
Tennis

Taylor Townsend unleashed an aggressive net game — coming forward more than 100 times — to upset fourth-seeded Simona Halep 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and move into the third round of the U.S. Open.

Townsend, a 116th-ranked American who hasn't always lived up to expectations, took a big step toward turning that around by employing an aggressive serve and volley, chip-and-charge game that's a rarity on the baseline-centric women's tour.

Townsend moved in against the Wimbledon champion at every chance. She came to the net 106 times, 64 in the deciding set alone, and it paid off, winning 60 percent of those points. By contrast, Halep came forward just 10 times.

Fittingly, Townsend served and volleyed on match point, snapping a sharp forehand volley to Halep's backhand that she put into the net.

Next up for Townsend is Sorana Cirstea, who won in straight sets earlier over Aliona Bolsova.

Taylor Townsend reacts after defeating Simona Halep Source: Associated Press
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ngani Laumape axing 'a real sickener' for Rugby World Cup, say Irish press
2
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
3
Team NZ's winning America's Cup catamaran brought 'back to life' at Auckland's Viaduct
4
Loosening eligibility laws won’t allow Pacific rugby teams to replicate Mate Ma’a Tonga’s success - Toutai Kefu
5
Newly formed NZ rowing crew qualify for 2020 Olympics after only second event together
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Nick Kyrgios considered for 'major offence' for 'corrupt' comment
00:15

Rafael Nadal pleads with umpire over rare time violation - 'Are you not able to see this?'

Nick Kyrgios says ‘ATP is pretty corrupt’ after US Open win

Stefanos Tsitsipas tells US Open umpire 'you're all weirdos!' in bizarre tirade