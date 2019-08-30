Wimbledon champion Halep dumped out of US Open by unseeded American

Taylor Townsend unleashed an aggressive net game — coming forward more than 100 times — to upset fourth-seeded Simona Halep 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and move into the third round of the U.S. Open.

Townsend, a 116th-ranked American who hasn't always lived up to expectations, took a big step toward turning that around by employing an aggressive serve and volley, chip-and-charge game that's a rarity on the baseline-centric women's tour.

Townsend moved in against the Wimbledon champion at every chance. She came to the net 106 times, 64 in the deciding set alone, and it paid off, winning 60 percent of those points. By contrast, Halep came forward just 10 times.

Fittingly, Townsend served and volleyed on match point, snapping a sharp forehand volley to Halep's backhand that she put into the net.