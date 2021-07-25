TODAY |

Wimbledon champion Ash Barty crashes out of Olympics in first round

Australian Ash Barty has shockingly been upset in the first round of the women's singles tennis competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The top-ranked Barty was defeated in straight sets by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Tokyo tennis tournament.

It was Barty’s Olympic singles debut. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday.

The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.

Barty was not the only tennis star to drop out of the Games.

Andy Murray withdrew from the singles tournament prior to his opening round match scheduled today.

The two-time defending champion remains in the doubles tournament with teammate Joe Salisbury. The pair won their opening round match on Saturday.

