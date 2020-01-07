Williams-Wozniacki, Bouchard advance into second round of Auckland's ASB Classic

The ASB Classic organisers will be breathing a sigh of relief, with major drawcards Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard all advancing from their opening day encounters at the Auckland tournament.

As wind threatened to ruin the opening day of the main draw at Stanley Street, fans were treated as Grand Slam champions Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki paired up in the women's doubles.

Up against the Japanese duo of Sao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya, Williams and Wozniacki were relatively untroubled in their march to the second round. The pair earning a 6-2, 6-4 straight sets victory to begin their Auckland campaign.

Meanwhile, Bouchard was made to work for her year-opening victory, taking on world number 72 Kirsten Flipkens.

Bouchard was made to work for her victory, Flipkens at one point serving for the first set. Bouchard would show incredible composure to stay in the match, taking a 7-5, 7-5 straight sets victory.