TODAY |

Williams-Wozniacki, Bouchard advance into second round of Auckland's ASB Classic

Source:  1 NEWS

The ASB Classic organisers will be breathing a sigh of relief, with major drawcards Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard all advancing from their opening day encounters at the Auckland tournament.

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki Source: Photosport

As wind threatened to ruin the opening day of the main draw at Stanley Street, fans were treated as Grand Slam champions Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki paired up in the women's doubles.

Up against the Japanese duo of Sao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya, Williams and Wozniacki were relatively untroubled in their march to the second round. The pair earning a 6-2, 6-4 straight sets victory to begin their Auckland campaign.

Meanwhile, Bouchard was made to work for her year-opening victory, taking on world number 72 Kirsten Flipkens.

Bouchard was made to work for her victory, Flipkens at one point serving for the first set. Bouchard would show incredible composure to stay in the match, taking a 7-5, 7-5 straight sets victory.

The Canadian star will next face tournament eighth seed Caroline Garcia of France in her second round.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Raiders become latest Aussie sports team to abandon Canberra due to health concerns from bushfires
2
Australia give up five runs from SCG Test total after David Warner cops penalty
3
Lima Sopoaga signing labelled 'clumsy mistake' by top UK pundit
4
Issue of Kane Williamson's workload is ultimately for him to decide, Tom Latham says
5
Canterbury batsman plunders six sixes in an over, fourth person to do so in T20 cricket
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Novak Djokovic apologises after outburst at rowdy fans during ATP Cup win

Australian Open organisers may consider delays due to air quality affected by bushfires
02:05

Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova to face off in first round Auckland blockbuster
00:34

Wozniacki working on her 'volley game' before playing doubles with Serena Williams in Auckland