Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova to play in virtual tennis tournament for charity

Source:  Associated Press

Serena and Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova are scheduled to compete in a video game tennis tournament for charity called the “Stay at Home Slam.”

Serena Williams embraces her sister, Venus, as she celebrates after winning the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. Source: 1 NEWS

The IMG agency says Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori are also among the tennis players participating Sunday.

Other competitors include Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, model Gigi Hadid and singer Seal.

Participants will each pick a charity to receive a $25,000 donation. The winner of the tournament will choose who gets an additional $1 million donation.

The event will be streamed on Facebook.

The Madrid Open set up a video game tournament for this week, with Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber among the entrants.

All professional tennis tournaments have been postponed or canceled until at least mid-July.

