'We're talking about me' - ASB Classic's new top men's seed cuts question short about fellow tennis player

Source:  1 NEWS

Don't bother asking new ASB Classic top seed Fabio Fognini about any other tennis player than the one he's worried about - himself.

Fabio Fognini has only one player on his mind. Source: 1 NEWS

The Italian star was fielding questions today ahead of next week's tournament in Auckland where he will now be the No.1 seed after World No.5 Daniil Medvedev pulled out yesterday.

The conference was going well with Fognini happily answering questions about his mindset and approach heading into the tournament now he's the favourite but when a Kiwi reporter wanted to know about another Italian, things quickly turned.

Fognini was asked for his thoughts on youngster Jannik Sinner but before the journalist could finish his question, Fognini stepped in.

"No, not really," Fognini replied after being asked for an opinion.

"I would like to talk about myself - we're here talking about me and how I'm feeling."

However, despite his blunt response, Fognini did offer a small evaluation of Sinner.

"He's one of the best players for his age," Fognini said.

"Hopefully that brings some good victories for Italy."

