'We'll try and make it a reality' - ASB Classic director says tournament needs a roof

ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge has again reiterated the need for a roof at Auckland's tennis centre, as today's play was wiped out by rain.

With heavy rain ruining play on two of the first three days of the tournament, Budge told media his team are always trying to secure a roof to ensure smooth sailing for future competition.

"We'd love a roof," Budge told media.

"We'd love to have one, but at the moment we've just got to wait like everyone else and try and see if we can make that a reality."

Budge also offered a glimmer of hope for Kiwi tennis fans, hinting at the possibility of a roof.

"We're not a million miles away, there's some great work being done on getting that roof project going."