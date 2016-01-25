 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'We'll see how things go' - Roger Federer plays down retirement talk ahead of Australian Open defence

share

Source:

AAP

Tennis great Roger Federer hopes 2018 won't be his last year on tour, but says it's hard to imagine how he can repeat his "magical" 2017 season.

Roger Federer dispatched Belgian David Goffin in under 90 minutes in the Australian Open 4th round

Source: Associated Press

Revitalised after a 14-day family holiday in the Maldives, Federer has arrived in Australia ready to embark on his milestone 20th year on the professional tennis tour.

The Swiss superstar touched down in Perth just after midnight yesterdat before the Hopman Cup starting on tomorrow.

It was at the mixed teams event last year that Federer launched one of the most incredible seasons of his unparalleled career.

Travelling with his wife, four children and a pair of nannies, the 36-year-old knows he faces tennis' version of mission impossible to replicate his extraordinary 2017 campaign, when he

won the Australian Open in his first official tournament back after six months out rehabilitating his surgically repaired knee.

He also landed an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon men's singles crown - without dropping a set for the first time - to take his record grand slam tally to 19.

All up, Federer won a tour-topping seven titles, lost just five matches and finished as the oldest year-ending world No.2 in history.

He says if 2018 is half as successful, he'll be happy.

"Expectations are higher now but I try to remind myself: 'Just don't think it's normal and realistic to aim for the same things I did this year in 2017'," he said.

"It's hard to imagine that I'll play as good as I did last year. This season has just been magical.

"I've got to try and keep it cool. Try my best and see what happens, but the preparation's been good so far. We'll see how things go."

Federer insists he has given no thought to retirement.

But he's also well aware he might be only one serious injury away from his career ending.

"It could be anywhere my last time because if I get hurt down the stretch, all of a sudden this could be it as well," Federer said.

"We know how I hurt my knee last time around - by running a bath for the girls.

"Some things are fragile in my body and sometimes accidents do occur.

"I hope it's not my last year on tour. I hope there's more to come.

"But again, time will tell. At the moment, I take it a tournament - or a season - at a time.

"Anything I win from here on forward is a massive bonus and a kind of surprise because I didn't expect myself to play as good as I am today at 36, 37.

"It's about staying healthy and enjoying myself."

Federer will again partner Belinda Bencic at the Hopman Cup, his only event before launching his Melbourne Park title defence on January 15.

Switzerland begin group play on Sunday against the Japanese team of Yuichi Sugita and Naomi Osaka.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


00:25
2
With just two balls left in their innings, Jono Wells decided to do something special.

Amazing helmet vision captures BBL slugger launch gargantuan 104m six onto SCG roof in Strikers' narrow win over Sixers

00:29
3
The OKC star was on fire in the 124-107 win against Toronto.

Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

00:54
4
The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.

Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

01:43
5
Runners up Comanche have lodged a protest after the finish of the annual race.

Wild Oats XI stripped of Sydney to Hobart crown

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 