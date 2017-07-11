 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


'We kept our composure' – Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus on his colossal day at Wimbledon

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus has spoken about his thrilling Wimbledon encounter that saw him progress to the tournament quarter-finals for the very first time in his career.

Venus and partner Jack Harrison advanced to the quarter-finals after a five-set thriller.
Source: 1 NEWS

Venus and doubles partner Jack Harrison of the USA overcame sixth-seeded duo Croatian Ivan Dodig and Spain's Marcel Granollers 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in an epic five-set encounter.

Speaking to 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling at Wimbledon, a visibly tired Venus spoke of the intensity of the match.

"The other guys got off to a great start. We managed to find our rhythm in the second and third set," Venus said.

Venus and partner Ryan Harrison fought back from a set down to claim victory.
Source: Breakfast

"We were very close to closing it out in the fourth, unfortunately didn't, kept our composure and stayed focused and finished it off in the fifth.

Venus and Harrison will now face top seeds Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia for a place in the tournament semi-finals.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


03:05
2
The Breakfast team says everyone was left deflated after the draw.

England Rugby won't release Lions players for potential unofficial Test decider with All Blacks

00:33
3
Spain's Rafael Nadal leaves the court after losing to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in their Men's Singles Match on day seven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Video: Rafael Nadal bundled out of Wimbledon in five-set thriller

00:37
4
The Hurricanes assistant coach said it looked like someone had changed the French referee's mind.

Referee who officiated drawn NZ v Lions Test awarded no All Blacks Tests for Rugby Championship

01:10
5
Eddie Hearn says that they are eyeing the Kiwi heavyweight in the middle of next year.

'We want Parker' – Anthony Joshua's promoter talks up heavyweight title super fight

02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ