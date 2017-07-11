'We kept our composure' – Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus on his colossal day at Wimbledon

Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus has spoken about his thrilling Wimbledon encounter that saw him progress to the tournament quarter-finals for the very first time in his career.

Venus and doubles partner Jack Harrison of the USA overcame sixth-seeded duo Croatian Ivan Dodig and Spain's Marcel Granollers 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in an epic five-set encounter.

Speaking to 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling at Wimbledon, a visibly tired Venus spoke of the intensity of the match.

"The other guys got off to a great start. We managed to find our rhythm in the second and third set," Venus said.

"We were very close to closing it out in the fourth, unfortunately didn't, kept our composure and stayed focused and finished it off in the fifth.