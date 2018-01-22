'We have good momentum' - Marcus Daniell confident ahead of tough Australian Open doubles quarter-final

New Zealander Marcus Daniell and his British partner Dominic Inglot will go into their Australian Open men's doubles quarter-finals with plenty of confidence.

The pair face a big challenge when they get back on court in Melbourne on Wednesday against No.7 seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

The Austrian-Croatian pairing are unbeaten in 2018, having won the titles in Doha and at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

"They are an experienced and dangerous team," Daniell said.

"But the level we're bringing to the court at the moment is good enough to beat anyone and we have good momentum."

It will be a first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance for the 28-year-old from Masterton.

He and Inglot progressed past the second round with a 6-4 6-3 win over the Chilean-Belarusian combination of Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Andrei Vasilevski.

"We played a strong match and didn't face any break points, and had them under the pump with our returns from midway through the first set," Daniell said.

"I'm happy with our performance and ready to keep going."

Daniell is the sole New Zealander left in the tournament.