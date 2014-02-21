 

'We had a lot of complications' - Serena Williams reveals medical scare after birth of daughter

Serena Williams tells Vogue that she dealt with a medical scare right after the birth of her daughter.

In a story in the magazine's February issue and posted on Vogue.com , Williams discusses developing several small blood clots in her lungs while in the hospital after Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born in September.

According to the article, the tennis superstar "spent the first six weeks of motherhood unable to get out of bed."

When Williams originally announced her baby's arrival, via social media postings in September, she said in a video, "We had a lot of complications, but look what we've got."

The 36-year-old Williams, who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has not competed since winning her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January 2017.

Williams is skipping this year's Australian Open, which begins next week.

