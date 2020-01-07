'We had a blast' - Williams, Wozniacki delighted with doubles debut at ASB Classic

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are heading into their singles matches today at the ASB Classic with high spirits after "having a blast" playing doubles together last night.

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki Source: Photosport

The pair took centre court to take on Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya and proved too strong for the Japanese duo with a 6-2 6-4 win in 70 minutes.

The pair showed plenty of skill and laughter throughout the match and admitted afterwards the experience of playing together - a first for the two former World No.1s - was enjoyable.

"I had a blast, it's so good to play with her, it's like a dream come true," said Williams.

"It's amazing to be able to share the court with Serena and to be able to do it here," Wozniacki added.

"We were having a blast. Every time I would miss she would be like 'you did a great job'. We got in sync pretty fast. For me, this is probably the most fun I've had. This is great. I wish we had done this sooner."

Williams also said the match was good for her to see what the windy Auckland conditions were like this time around, after having a well-known issue with them in her shock early exit in 2017.

"Instead of just jumping out and playing singles, it was good to get a match," Williams said.

"I just tried to work with it. It wasn't that big of a deal today."