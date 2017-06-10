 

Watch: 'You dream of playing in these' - Michael Venus in disbelief of whirlwind journey to French Open doubles final

Michael Venus is one win away from etching his name in French Open history - an opportunity he isn't letting change his mindset or routines.

The last time a New Zealand tennis player won a doubles grand slam was in 1979.
Venus and American Ryan Harrison completed a tense three-set win over a Colombian combination overnight to book a berth in Saturday's decider at Roland Garros.

Venus says the final is a dream come true.

"You dream of paying in these tournaments," he said.

"I can't really believe it right now."

Venus is through to the French Open doubles final and poised to clinch a first New Zealand grand slam tennis title for 43 years.
The 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over 16th seeds Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah meant Venus and Harrison have been taken to three sets in all five of their wins at the clay court tournament.

They would be more than happy to do the same again in the decider against another unseeded combination - American Donald Young and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez.

Venus said he won't change any routines for the final.

"I'm just going to go through normal routines - get back to the apartment and have a home-cooked meal, get up in the morning, go through my normal routine in the gym doing my exercises, get out there and warm up with Ryan.

"Have some food and then I'm sure it'll be time to go."

If successful, Venus will match the 1974 achievement of Onny Parun, who won the French Open final alongside Australian Dick Crealy. 

