 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Watch: 'You dream of playing in these' - Kiwi Michael Venus in disbelief of whirlwind journey to French Open doubles final

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Michael Venus is one win away from etching his name in French Open history - an opportunity he isn't letting change his mindset or routines.

The last time a New Zealand tennis player won a doubles grand slam was in 1979.
Source: Supplied

Venus and American Ryan Harrison completed a tense three-set win over a Colombian combination overnight to book a berth in Saturday's decider at Roland Garros.

Venus says the final is a dream come true.

"You dream of paying in these tournaments," he said.

"I can't really believe it right now."

Venus is through to the French Open doubles final and poised to clinch a first New Zealand grand slam tennis title for 43 years.
Source: SKY

The 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over 16th seeds Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah meant Venus and Harrison have been taken to three sets in all five of their wins at the clay court tournament.

They would be more than happy to do the same again in the decider against another unseeded combination - American Donald Young and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez.

Venus said he won't change any routines for the final.

"I'm just going to go through normal routines - get back to the apartment and have a home-cooked meal, get up in the morning, go through my normal routine in the gym doing my exercises, get out there and warm up with Ryan.

"Have some food and then I'm sure it'll be time to go."

If successful, Venus will match the 1974 achievement of Onny Parun, who won the French Open final alongside Australian Dick Crealy. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
Savea's silky smooth voice came to the fore when he joined pop sensation Keating for an impromptu duet of his hit song 'When You Say Nothing At All'.

'This is what I call a house party' - Julian Savea outperforms Ronan Keating during impressive duet

2
Ryan Hoffman runs with the ball.Melbourne Storm v Vodafone Warriors, Round 8 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia. 25 April 2017. Copyright photo: Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Foran leaves the field with an ankle injury as Warriors look to close out healthy lead over Titans

00:19
3
James notched a record ninth Finals triple-double as the Cavs destroyed Golden State 137-116.

Watch: LeBron James throws down ridiculous solo alley-oop as Cavs steamroll Warriors to keep NBA Finals alive

00:59
4
The last time a New Zealand tennis player won a doubles grand slam was in 1979.

Watch: 'You dream of playing in these' - Kiwi Michael Venus in disbelief of whirlwind journey to French Open doubles final

5
Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders. Super Rugby Round Five. Crusaders vs. Western Force, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday, 24 March, 2017. ©Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Sam Whitelock: I've been lining up a chance to play the Lions for 12 years

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ