Watch: Wimbledon upsets continue as top seed Simona Halep suffers shock round of 32 loss

Top-ranked Simona Halep has been knocked out by Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan at Wimbledon, losing 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the third round.

Halep served for the match at 5-3 in the final set and had a match point in the next game, but the French Open champion couldn't capitalize on her chances. Hsieh saved the match point with a backhand winner before holding for 5-5 and broke Halep in the next game. The Romanian had two more break points at 6-5 but couldn't take advantage.