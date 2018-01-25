 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Watch: US tennis player goes on bizarre rant in press conference meltdown after Aussie Open loss

share

Source:

AAP

A defiant Tennys Sandgren has fired back at critics with "preconceived ideas" of his personal views after exiting the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Tennys Sandgren was upset media had looked into his Twitter history and written stories about it.
Source: The Guardian

The American world No.97 lost his quarter-final to Hyeon Chung 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to end his dream run at Melbourne Park yesterday.

Sandgren's run from obscurity to tennis' big time this fortnight has brought the airing of his confronting politics as detailed on his Twitter account.

Among the tweets - which have subsequently been deleted - were support for wild conspiracy theories, the alt-right politics of Donald Trump and anti-gay vitriol.

The 26-year-old also revealed his disdain for all-time great Serena Williams, saying "any day Serena loses is a good day".

The 23-time major winner had her say at the start of their quarter final, tweeting "Turns channel" as he took the court.

At his post-match press conference, Sandgren refused to answer questions around his personal views, instead reading a prepared statement suggesting a media conspiracy to "dehumanise with pen and paper and turn neighbour against neighbour".

"You seek to put people in these little boxes so that you can order the world in your already assumed preconceived ideas," he began.

"With a handful of follows and some likes on Twitter, my fate has been sealed in your minds.

"You would rather perpetuate propaganda machines instead of researching information from a host of angles and perspectives while being willing to learn,
change, and grow.

"It's my job to continue on this journey with the goal of becoming the best me I can and to embody the love Christ has for me, for I answer to him and him alone."

Sandgren said he didn't think the firestorm affected his performance against Chung, calling it an amazing experience.

"It was kind of like an extremely difficult puzzle to try to figure out. I wasn't able to figure it out, but I enjoyed trying," he said.

The Tennessee native received a standing ovation from the Rod Laver Arena crowd after his straight-sets loss to Chung, and would leave the Open to "enjoy time with my family, turn off my phone and reflect on the last two weeks".

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Tennys Sandgren was upset media had looked into his Twitter history and written stories about it.

Watch: US tennis player goes on bizarre rant in press conference meltdown after Aussie Open loss

00:15
2
The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.

Teammates laugh as Mitchell McClenaghan botches superb BBL caught-and-bowled celebrations with off target throw at wickets


02:10
3
Larry Nassar has been sent to prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women.

Watch: The moment former US Gymnastics doctor sentenced to minimum 25 years in prison for molesting young athletes

00:29
4
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

00:15
5
The Swiss master continues to amaze in Melbourne with a 7-6 6-3 6-4 win.

Roger Federer continues charge at Australian Open with straight sets quarter-final win over Tomas Berdych

04:10
Peter Beck wanted New Zealand's first satellite to be something every person on Earth could see and experience.

'A star for humanity' revealed as the secret object launched into space on Rocket Lab's rocket

The Humanity Star will orbit Earth for about nine months and Rocket Lab says everyone on Earth will have the opportunity to see it.


00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 