Watch: US tennis player goes on bizarre rant in press conference meltdown after Aussie Open loss

A defiant Tennys Sandgren has fired back at critics with "preconceived ideas" of his personal views after exiting the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.



The American world No.97 lost his quarter-final to Hyeon Chung 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to end his dream run at Melbourne Park yesterday.



Sandgren's run from obscurity to tennis' big time this fortnight has brought the airing of his confronting politics as detailed on his Twitter account.



Among the tweets - which have subsequently been deleted - were support for wild conspiracy theories, the alt-right politics of Donald Trump and anti-gay vitriol.



The 26-year-old also revealed his disdain for all-time great Serena Williams, saying "any day Serena loses is a good day".



The 23-time major winner had her say at the start of their quarter final, tweeting "Turns channel" as he took the court.



At his post-match press conference, Sandgren refused to answer questions around his personal views, instead reading a prepared statement suggesting a media conspiracy to "dehumanise with pen and paper and turn neighbour against neighbour".



"You seek to put people in these little boxes so that you can order the world in your already assumed preconceived ideas," he began.



"With a handful of follows and some likes on Twitter, my fate has been sealed in your minds.



"You would rather perpetuate propaganda machines instead of researching information from a host of angles and perspectives while being willing to learn,

change, and grow.



"It's my job to continue on this journey with the goal of becoming the best me I can and to embody the love Christ has for me, for I answer to him and him alone."

Sandgren said he didn't think the firestorm affected his performance against Chung, calling it an amazing experience.



"It was kind of like an extremely difficult puzzle to try to figure out. I wasn't able to figure it out, but I enjoyed trying," he said.

