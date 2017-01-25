 

Watch: Tortured tennis star conquers abusive childhood, collapses in tears at cracking first major semi in 18 years

An emotional Mirjana Lucic-Baroni has continued her remarkable run into the Australian Open semi-finals with a topsy-turvy 6-4 3-6 6-4 upset victory over No.5 seed Karolina Pliskova.

34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.
Source: SKY

It came 18 years after Lucic-Baroni's only previous grand slam semi-final appearance.

The Croatian then spent many years away from the sport and later claimed she had been abused from early childhood by her father.

"I can't believe it - this is crazy," said Lucic-Baroni.

"God is good - that's really all I can say."

The world No.79 said one day she would open up fully about all the hardships she has endured before this unexpected late-career renaissance.

"I know this means a lot to any player to reach the semis, but for me it is overwhelming," she said.

The 34-year-old took a medical timeout when trailing 3-4 in the final set against Pliskova on Wednesday, before returning to streak through the final three games in a match lasting one hour and 48 minutes.

Both players had plenty of trouble serving throughout, with the Czech dropping serve three times in the decider.

Lucic-Baroni will play either six-time Open champion Serena Williams or rising British star Johanna Konta on Thursday for a place in the title match.

"It's really tough," Lucic-Baroni said.

"I'm going to do my best to keep calm and recover."

