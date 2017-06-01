Watch: Tennis temper-tantrum! Croatian player smashes poor racquet to bits after losing French Open match

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric didn’t enjoy losing his French Open match and he showed it in an explosive temper-tantrum for the ages.

Coric was knocked out yesterday in the round of 64 after a 6-2, 7-6 (10-8), 3-6 7-6 (8-6) loss to 25th seed Steve Johnson.

Things got a bit dramatic after the final winner was served by the American, with both players letting their emotions take over on court in contrasting ways.

Johnson fell to his knees and broke into tears following the win after recently losing his father while Coric went about destroying his racquet in rage at the other end.

Johnson made his way to the net sobbing to shake hands with the Coric but had to wait while the Croatian let out all of his emotions pummelling the clay court until his racquet snapped.

Coric eventually made his way to the net to shake hands but not before he threw the now-broken racquet aside and yelled at his entourage.